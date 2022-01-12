Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Down 1.2%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$56.14 and last traded at C$57.00. 85,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 45,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.