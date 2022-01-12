Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.30

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.30 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24.

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

