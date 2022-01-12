BRP (TSE:DOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.82

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.82 and traded as low as C$101.22. BRP shares last traded at C$103.31, with a volume of 297,263 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

