BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO George Zweier Sells 7,500 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $383.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.