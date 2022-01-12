Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.21

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $23.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 642,709 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $326.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,432,611.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $362,113.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,466 shares of company stock worth $2,088,775. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2,282.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $3,516,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.