CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of CAE worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,142,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 112,512 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 217,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

