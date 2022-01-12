California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. California Resources Corporation is based in Santa Clarita. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

CRC stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,479. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $5,365,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,096,125.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

