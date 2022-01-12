Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $24.36. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

CALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $622.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

