Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

