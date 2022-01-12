Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $454,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

In related news, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.