Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $148,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $341.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.28. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

