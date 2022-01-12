Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 16,171 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PXI opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

