Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NiSource by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,860,000 after buying an additional 382,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NI stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

