Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 98.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cameco by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.2% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 101,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

