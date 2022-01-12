Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to “Buy”

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.97% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

TECK stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 57.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 131.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 277,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

