Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to “Hold”

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 390,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

