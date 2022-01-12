Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,139,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,245,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,956 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after purchasing an additional 866,570 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 526.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 350.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.05.

CP stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. 115,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950,231. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

