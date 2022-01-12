Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 1,802 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.