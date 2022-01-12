Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys New Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

