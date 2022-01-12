Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 287,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Nuvation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 79.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVB stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $18,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $2,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

