Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,767 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.65 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.