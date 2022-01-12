Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 440,042 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,042 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $594,175.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.