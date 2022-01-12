Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 976 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $326.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.77 and a 52 week high of $326.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.13 and a 200-day moving average of $279.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

