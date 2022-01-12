Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 80,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 208,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

