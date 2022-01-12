Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.35. Canon has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

