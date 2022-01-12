Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CGC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 6,140,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,201. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after buying an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,282,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

