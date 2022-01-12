Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.26 million, a P/E ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.