Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

In related news, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

