Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0993 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0993 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $3.20 million and $151,771.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00080528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.06 or 0.07548677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.31 or 0.99352982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,279,748 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

