CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) versus CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Critical Contrast

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) and CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.7, indicating that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPI Card Group and CarePayment Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.63 $16.13 million $1.94 9.01 CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Card Group and CarePayment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92% CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CPI Card Group and CarePayment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CPI Card Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.83%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group, Inc. engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers in the U.S. The Other segment comprises of corporate expenses and less significant operation that generated sales from the production of Financial Payment Cards and retail gift cards, and card personalization and fulfillment services in Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

CarePayment Technologies Company Profile

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

