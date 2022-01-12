Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Update

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 922.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGJTF. National Bankshares downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $129.52 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

