Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$240.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGJTF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CGJTF traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.52. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $113.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.