Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Purchases $29,548.00 in Stock

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Fischesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Ryan Fischesser bought 1,136 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $3,055.84.

CRBU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $20,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

