Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 1,462.60 ($19.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,393.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67. The company has a market capitalization of £17.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of GBX 1,129 ($15.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,890.20 ($25.66).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

