Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.94 ($18.11) and traded as high as €18.64 ($21.18). Carrefour shares last traded at €18.36 ($20.86), with a volume of 4,538,127 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Carrefour in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.26 ($20.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.82 and a 200 day moving average of €15.95.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

