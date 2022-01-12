CashHand Reaches Market Cap of $48,645.32 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CashHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. CashHand has a total market capitalization of $48,645.32 and $734.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CashHand Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,094 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

