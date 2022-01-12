Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Karen Flynn Sells 2,472 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.90. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 206.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 19.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

