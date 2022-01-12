Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.80.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $626.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.