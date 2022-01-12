Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

