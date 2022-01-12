Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,761,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425,021 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 3.8% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 3.28% of Caterpillar worth $3,409,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,715. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.84.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

