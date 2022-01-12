Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 3806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
