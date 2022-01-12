Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.53

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 3806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth about $5,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

