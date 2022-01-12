CCUniverse Market Capitalization Hits $8,738.49 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $8,738.49 and approximately $33.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007269 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000757 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

