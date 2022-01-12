CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

