Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 113,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $335.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

