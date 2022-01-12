Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.83

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 6901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $857.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

