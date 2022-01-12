Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $87.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of CNC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 3,879,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,812. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

