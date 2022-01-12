Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGAU. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.26 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.