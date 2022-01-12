Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAML. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.34) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 229.66 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 240.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 240.06. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 211.70 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of £404.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.