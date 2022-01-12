Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.59

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 154487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

