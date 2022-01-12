Centric Cash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded flat against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000960 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000889 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

